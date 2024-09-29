NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
5. Paul George, Philadelphia 76ers
Paul George is a little older and has struggled with injuries in two of the last three seasons, but there's no question he's still an elite starting small forward in the league. There's a reason why the Philadelphia 76ers were willing to go all-in on signing PG in free agency this summer. He's also the big reason why the Sixers are considered to be one of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference this season. Do the Sixers have enough talent to beat the Boston Celtics in a seven-game series? Who knows. But they're in the conversation because of the addition of PG.
Over the course of his career, PG has been one of the best two-way stars in the league. Even though he may no longer be considered an elite defender, his size and athleticism does make him respectable on that end of the floor.
Offensively, PG is still every bit as good as he ever was. And that is only going to get easier for him playing next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.