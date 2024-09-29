NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
4. Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
Considered somewhat of a late-bloomer, over the last two seasons, Lauri Markkanen has emerged as one of the best two-way stars on the wing in the league. Markkanen has truly blossomed during his time with the Utah Jazz and he continues to impress as the No. 1 option for the team. A dynamic offensive player who can score from anywhere on the floor, Markkanen proves that the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers may have dropped the ball on his development (probably more so the former rather than the latter). Nevertheless, Markkanen is easily one of the rising stars on the wing in this league.
The big question for Markkanen is whether he can ever be the best player on a winning team. That's clearly the challenge for the Jazz as they look to build around him after inking him to a long-term contract extension.
Make no mistake, Markkanen is entering his prime at the moment and may have 2-4 years of elite play on deck. Utah needs to work hard not to waste it.