NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
28. Derrick Jones Jr., LA Clippers
Reviving his career during the 2019-20 NBA season with the Miami Heat, Derrick Jones Jr. has bounced around three teams over the past four seasons. He's now on his fourth since he left Miami. After struggling to find a defined role with the Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls, that changed last season with the Dallas Mavericks. As the team's starter, Jones played a part in the Mavs' run to the NBA Finals. I wouldn't say he was a primary reason why Dallas was able to make it to the Finals but he did have value to the team as a strong two-way wing with supreme athleticism.
Unfortunately, the Mavs had to save some money as they acquired Klay Thompson. Letting DJJ walk in free agency was a byproduct of that move. DJJ now finds himself with a great opportunity in LA. He'll be able to start opposite of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard and be able to play off them.
For as productive as DJJ can be, he still leaves a bit to be desired and is probably viewed as a stopgap option for the Clippers heading into this season at the small forward position.