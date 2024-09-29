NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
26. Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons
One of the premier prospects from the 2023 NBA Draft, Ausar Thompson had a solid start to his career with the Detroit Pistons this past season. A player who certainly had his ups and downs as a player, there is much promise for him heading forward. At this point, the Pistons don't have much to lose with penciling him as the starter heading into the season. They might be at the point where they should embrace his growing pains because his ceiling is that high. That said, I do wonder if there could be some regression coming this season.
The sophomore slump is a very real thing and Thompson needs to be careful not to fall into bad habits on what is likely going to be another bad team. Thompson needs to improve his shooting and prove he can be a consistent offensive player.
The good news is that he's athletic enough offensively and a strong difference-maker defensively where it warrants giving him big minutes even as he continues to develop. I believe Thompson could be in for a huge jump in his development this season.