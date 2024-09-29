NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
25. Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns
Grayson Allen has played for four different teams through the first six years of his career. However, there is some hope that he has found a home with the Phoenix Suns. Playing opposite of the big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, Allen had a career-best year this past season. It resulted in him cashing in on a four-year extension with the team. As one of the best 3-point shooters in the league this past season, it will be interesting to see if Allen can build off the momentum he built heading into this year.
Playing next to players as dynamic as Phoenix's big 3 are has certainly helped Allen this past season but he's clearly a talented player with the potential to be a useful supporting piece for a playoff team. I'm not sure if he has the staying power to emerge as one of the better starting small forward options in the league but he has deserved the opportunity with how he's performed recently.
The offensive-minded Allen does struggle at times on the defensive end of the floor but can hold his own on that end of the floor when he's engaged and healthy.