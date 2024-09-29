NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
24. Max Strus, Cleveland Cavaliers
Last offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Max Strus away from the Miami Heat with the intention to solve some of their wing and 3-point shooting issues. I wouldn't say the Cavs completely solved those issues by the Strus signing alone but he did go a long way in helping the team solidify their small forward position. Heading into year two as the starter for the Cavs, Strus will be expected to once again fill such a role. For as streaky and hot he can get on the offensive end of the floor, Strus does leave much to be desired defensively.
Strus has the size and is athletic enough to not be a traffic cone on the defensive end of the floor on a consistent basis but it would be a hard ask to expect him to be a stopper in key moments. That's one of the bigger reasons why he's not ranked higher on this list.
But for what the Cavs need next to their core of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, Strus proved to check a lot of the boxes for the team this past season. Can he continue to do so on a consistent basis?