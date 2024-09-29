NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team
22. Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
As the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, it's almost impossible to predict what we can expect from Zaccharie Risacher this season. However, there's no questions that the Atlanta Hawks have some high expectations for the versatile wing. Because he was such a high draft pick, I'm going to place him pretty high on this list. I would consider this to be his floor as he prepares to begin his career. At the very least, considering he was a top pick, being a starter at the position should not come across as a surprising starting point in his career.
Even in what was considered to be a "down" year for draft prospects, Risacher is a talented player. The argument can be made that even though he probably is not a top pick in a deeper class, he's probably still considered a top 10 pick as a pure prospect.
That's what the Hawks are hoping they can get in Risacher. Even if he doesn't end up developing into a potential franchise player for the team, there is a belief he can be a starter for a very long time.