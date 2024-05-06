NBA: Power ranking the top 10 players featured in the 2nd round of the playoffs
Before the start of every round of the NBA playoffs from here on, I'll give you my top 10 players of that round. This will mix the 2023-24 regular season performance, playoff performance so far, and in general how I view the player. With that being said, here are my top 10 players of the 2nd round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (starting off with a few Honorable Mentions:
Honorable Mention: Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves), Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), Derrick White (Boston Celtics)
10. Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)
Spida saved his best for last in the Cavs' 1st round series win over the Magic in the East's 4-5 matchup. Donovan Mitchell scored a combined 89 points in Games 6 and 7 of the series (which was the only 1st round series to go to seven games).
In the 1st round, Mitchell averaged 28.7 points, five rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on 45.9% shooting. In the regular season, Mitchell averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from three.
Mitchell has been a big-time playoff performer in the past, as he averaged a combined 33.9 points per game on 48% shooting across 17 games in the 2020 and 2021 playoffs while with the Jazz.