NBA: Power ranking the top 10 players featured in the 2nd round of the playoffs
1. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)
The odds-on favorite for this season's NBA MVP and the best player for the reigning NBA champs, Nikola Jokic continues to role and make his case for being the best player in the league.
In a first-round five-game series win over the Lakers, Jokic averaged a stellar 28.2 points, 16.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game while shooting 59.1% from the field.
Jokic had two triple-doubles in the opening round, had a double-double in every game, scored 30+ twice, had two different 20-rebound games, and did not shoot under 50% from the field in any of the games. You get the point, it was a very Jokic-like series.
In the regular season, which will likely see Jokic win his third MVP award, he averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and nine assists per game while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from three. He also had 25 triple-doubles on the season, along with 68 double-doubles.