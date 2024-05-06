NBA: Power ranking the top 10 players featured in the 2nd round of the playoffs
9. Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks)
There were times in the 1st round when Kyrie was the best player on the court, which is probably just what the Mavs envisioned when they acquired Irving to pair him with all-world talent Luka Doncic. Irving has the ability to not just be a supporting player alongside Doncic, but he can win you games as well.
In the 1st round, Irving averaged 26.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game on 51.4% shooting from the field and 44.9% from three. He notably had a 31-point game in Game 1, a 40-point game in Game 4, and then a 30-point performance in the closeout Game 6.
In the regular season, Irving averaged 25.6 points, five rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game in what was one of his most efficient seasons (49.7% FG, 41.1% 3P, and 90.5% FT) of his career as he just missed a 50-40-90 season.