NBA: Power ranking the top 10 players featured in the 2nd round of the playoffs
As we head into the 2nd round of the NBA playoffs, her are my top 10 players remaining.
8. Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)
The NBA's assist leader this season, Tyrese Haliburton helped lead the Pacers to their first 2nd round appearance since 2014 as they knocked off the Giannis-less Bucks in six games in the 1st round.
It was not exactly the best performance we've seen from Haliburton at times in the series, but he did have a couple of strong games. For the series, he averaged 16 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game on 43.5% shooting. Haliburton had three double-doubles in the 1st round.
In the regular season, Haliburton averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and an NBA-leading 10.9 assists per game on 47.7%/36.4%/85.5% shooting splits. Haliburton earned his second All-Star birth on the year as he continued to emerge as one of the top guards in the East.