NBA: Power ranking the top 10 players featured in the 2nd round of the playoffs
As we head into the 2nd round of the NBA playoffs, her are my top 10 players remaining.
7. Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)
Jaylen Brown had one of the best playoff series of his career in the 1st round as Boston streaked past Miami in five games. In the series, Brown averaged 22.8 points, seven rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game on 52.2% shooting.
Brown's best game of the first round actually came in Boston's lone loss of the series as he put up 33 points and 8 rebounds in that Game 2 loss. Overall, he shot 50% or better from the field in four of the five games in the series.
In the regular season, Brown averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on a career-high 49.9% shooting. He shot 35.4% from three as well. It was one of the best seasons of his career overall.