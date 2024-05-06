NBA: Power ranking the top 10 players featured in the 2nd round of the playoffs
6. Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)
Jalen Brunson has quickly emerged as one of the NBA's biggest and best playoff performers. Brunson was the key cog for the Knicks in their first-round victory in a fantastic six-game series against the 76ers.
In the 1st round, Brunson averaged 35.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and nine assists per game on 42.9% shooting. The final couple of games is where Brunson really took over though. He put up three straight 40-point performances in Games 4-6 which was after a Game 3 when he *only* scored 39 points.
He also had three double-doubles in that span with three double-digit assist games. In those final four games of the series, Brunson averaged 41.8 points and 10.3 assists per game on 49.2% shooting.
Brunson also stepped up his game in the regular season this year as well, averaging a career-best 28.7 points and 6.7 assists per game to go along with 3.6 rebounds per game. Brunson shot an efficient 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from three on the season as well.