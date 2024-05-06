NBA: Power ranking the top 10 players featured in the 2nd round of the playoffs
5. Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)
One of the NBA's newest superstars, the 22-year-old Edwards had his best regular season to date in 2024 and in the 1st round shined as the Timberwolves swept the Durant, Booker, and Beal-led Suns.
There might not have been a better or more dominant player in the 1st round than Edwards as he averaged 31 points, eight rebounds, 6.3 assists, and two steals per game in the series. He did so while shooting 51.2% from the field and 43.8% from deep.
Edwards had a 40-point game in the close-out game 4, had two other 30-point performances, and shot over 52% from the field in three of the games. What made Edwards' performance so impressive as well was not just his performance, but the bravado in which it came with as well.
In the regular season, Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game on 46.1%/35.7%/83.5% shooting splits.