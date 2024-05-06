NBA: Power ranking the top 10 players featured in the 2nd round of the playoffs
As we head into the 2nd round of the NBA playoffs, her are my top 10 players remaining.
8 of 10
3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)
The best player for the up-start (and No. 1 seed in the West) Thunder, and one of the NBA's newest stars, SGA had a stellar regular season and then followed that up with a strong first-round performance as the Thunder swept the Pelicans.
In that first round, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 27.3 points, six rebounds, five assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. It was a consistent series for SGA as he scored between 24 and 33 points in all four games.
In the regular season, SGA averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and two steals per game on 53.5% shooting (35.3% from three). Gilgeous-Alexander is one of three finalists for the NBA MVP Award.