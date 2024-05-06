NBA: Power ranking the top 10 players featured in the 2nd round of the playoffs
As we head into the 2nd round of the NBA playoffs, her are my top 10 players remaining.
2. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)
MVP finalist and the league's leading scorer this season, Luka helped lead the Mavericks to a six-game victory over the Clippers in the 1st round in a star-studded 4-5 matchup.
In that 1st round series, Doncic averaged 29.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. It was not the most efficient series from Doncic, but his rebound and assist numbers were still very high.
In fact, Doncic put up a triple-double in Game 4, and put up four other double-doubles in the series.
In the regular season, Doncic averaged a league-leading 33.9 points per game to go along with 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from three.