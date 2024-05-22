NBA: Power ranking the top 10 players featured in the NBA's Conference Finals
8. Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers)
Pascal Siakam is the only player on our list who was traded mid-season, as he went from the Raptors to the Pacers and the addition of Siakam has proven vital for the Pacers in the run to the conference finals.
Overall on the regular season, Siakam averaged 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 53.6% shooting from the field and 34.6% from three. In his time with the Pacers this season (41 games), he averaged 21.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on 54.9% shooting from the field and an improved 38.6% 3-point percentage.
Siakam has stepped up his game in the playoffs, averaging 21.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 53.7% shooting. In the Eastern Conference semifinals (an upset win in 7 games over the 2-seed Knicks), Siakam averaged 20 points, 6.4 rebounds, and three assists per game on 52.8% shooting (40% shooting from three).
7. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)
KAT came up big time for the Wolves in Game 7 as they took down the reigning champs on the road. In that Game 7, he had 23 points and 12 rebounds on 8/14 shooting (was 7/8 on two-pointers). Overall for the series in the conference semifinals, Towns averaged 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and three assists per game on 51% shooting (39.4% from three).
For the playoffs as a whole through two rounds, Towns is averaging 18.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game on 51.7% shooting from the field and 44% shooting from three.
In the regular season, one in which KAT was named to his fourth All-Star team, Towns averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and three assists per game on 50.4% shooting from the field and 41.6% shooting from three.