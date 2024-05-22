NBA: Power ranking the top 10 players featured in the NBA's Conference Finals
6. Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks)
In the Western Conference semifinals, Kyrie Irving was less assertive (scored in single-digits twice as he let Luka have the reigns more in the semifinals compared to the first round), but he still ended up averaging 15.7 points and 6.2 assists per game in the series while shooting 44% from the field and 42.3% from three and was a key player for Dallas.
Through the Mavs' first 12 playoff games, Irving is averaging 21.1 points, four rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game as a whole on a very efficient 48.2% shooting from the field and a 44% clip from three.
In the regular season, Irving averaged 25.6 points, five rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game on 49.7% shooting (41.1% from three).
5. Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)
It has been an up-and-down playoffs so far for Tyrese Haliburton, but he does have strong numbers overall with 18.8 points, five rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game on 49.2% shooting from the field and 37.5% from three. In the East semifinals, he averaged 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and seven assists per game on 53.8% shooting (43.9% 3-point).
The main issue for Haliburton has been a lack of assertiveness at times. In three different games (out of 13) in the playoffs so far, Haliburton attempted less than 10 shots in a game. However, he did have back-to-back 30+ point games in Games 2 and 3 of the Conference semifinals as the driving force for the 6-seed Pacers who have made the run to the Conference finals for the first time since 2014.
In the regular season, Haliburton led the league with 10.9 assists per game, while also scoring 20.1 points per game. He shot 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from three on the year.