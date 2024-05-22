NBA: Power ranking the top 10 players featured in the NBA's Conference Finals
4. Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown is playing some of the best basketball of his career in these playoffs. He has been consistent and efficient, while helping lead the Celtics to their 6th Conference Finals appearance in the last 8 seasons.
In the ECF semifinals, Brown averaged 23.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 59.2% from the field and 42.9% from deep.
Overall for the playoffs, Brown is averaging 23.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 55.4% shooting from the field and 36.7% shooting from three. Brown has two 30+ performances so far in the playoffs.
In the regular season, Brown averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 49.9% shooting from the field and 35.4% shooting from three.
3. Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)
Anthony Edwards continues to steal the show in the playoffs as he led the Timberwolves to a seven-game series win over the Nuggets.
In the playoffs as a whole so far, Edwards is averaging 28.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per game on 50.4% shooting from the field and 39.8% 3-point shooting.
In the West semifinals against the Nuggets, Edwards averaged 27.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 50% from the field and 37.3% from three. He had two different 40+ point performances, giving him three of those so far in the playoffs (five games total with at least 30 points as well).
Back in the regular season, Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game on 46.1% shooting from the field and 35.7% shooting from three.