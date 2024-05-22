NBA: Power ranking the top 10 players featured in the NBA's Conference Finals
2. Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
Jayson Tatum played better in the conference semifinals as Boston cruised past the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. Tatum put up back-to-back 33-point performances in Games 3 and 4, and finished the series scoring at least 25 points in the final four games.
In the series as a whole, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 44.1% shooting from the field. Overall for the playoffs, Tatum is averaging 24.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game on 43% shooting from the field.
Again, this is coming on the heels of a regular season in which Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game on 47.1% shooting from the field and 37.6% 3-point shooting.
1. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)
Luka Doncic is the lone remaining MVP finalist in the playoffs so far as he led the Mavericks in upsetting Shea Gilgeous-Alexander and the top-seeded Thunder, while Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets fell to the TWolves in 7.
In the Western Conference semi's win over the Thunder, Doncic averaged 24.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game on 44.7% shooting from the field and 39.1% 3-point shooting. He had triple-doubles in the final three games of the series, plus had two other double-doubles.
So far in the playoffs, Doncic is averaging 27.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game on 42.3% shooting with four triple-doubles and six other double-doubles.
In the regular season, Doncic led the league in scoring with 33.9 points per game, plus also averaged 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game on 48.7% shooting from the field and 38.2% shooting from three.