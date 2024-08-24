NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season
12. Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks
Even though they haven't played a professional minute together, I'd imagine Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges are going to create one of the better duos in the league this season for the New York Knicks. What makes the Knicks so dangerous heading into this season is that you could've realistically thrown OG Anunoby or even Julius Randle as the running mate alongside Brunson. However, I do believe Bridges is going to emerge as the primary supporting star next to Brunson this season in New York.
The big question is how good can this duo be? That's difficult to answer considering we haven't seen them play together with the Knicks. However, we know Brunson, at the top of his game, can be one of the five best players in the league. Bridges may not have worked as a No. 1 option but has all the tools to be a lethal two-way supporting star.
In theory, these two pieces are going to fit like a glove. Even more so considering they played a couple of seasons together during their time in college at Villanova.