NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season
11. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Over the past few years, Donovan Mitchell has become more and more polarizing. Dating back to his final couple of years with the Utah Jazz, there was a growing narrative around him that suggested he wasn't a winning player in the league. That followed him to Cleveland where he's actually done a great job in changing his reputation. However, he still hasn't managed to break through to a conference finals in the East. That's where the rise of Evan Mobley can come into play for both Mitchell and the Cavs.
Mitchell is at his peak right now and the hope is that Mobley has a significant leap in his development on the horizon. If he is able to make such a jump in his development. the duo of Mitchell and Mobley should emerge as one of the better tandems in the league.
With what Mobley is able to do on both ends of the floor and with how dangerous Mitchell can be offensive on any given night, these two players are great fits with one another.