NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season
10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
The upstart Oklahoma City Thunder are so talented that there were a couple of different iterations of a duo that we could've compiled. However, I do believe the one that makes the most sense considering where they're at in their development is the one that features Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. These are two players that are going to continue to fuel the Thunder into the next phase of their organizational rise and if OKC emerges as a championship contender this season, it will largely be because of Shai and Jalen.
There should be no questions about Shai. Over the past couple of seasons, he's emerged as one of the better offensive players in the league. Williams, as he prepares for his third season in the league, is one of the rising two-way stars in the NBA. By the end of this season, he should emerge as more of a household name.
If the Thunder take another step forward this season, the duo of Shai and Jalen is going to receive a ton more notoriety. It's probably safe to get used to it now.