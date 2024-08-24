NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season
9. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers' surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals was a preview of what we could expect from the team's most dynamic duo of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam in the next few years. Let's remember; Haliburton and Siakam only played the latter portion of the season together. There's a good chance the best is yet to come from this duo together. In that short time, Haliburton and Siakam did seem to complement each other on the floor. Add in the fact that Haliburton never quite seemed right during the second half of the season, and there should be even more excitement for Pacers fans heading into this year.
If there are any concerns about this duo, it revolves around whether Siakam will be able to continue to play at a high level moving forward. The good news is that while he did have some regression to start the season with the Toronto Raptors, Siakam had a resurgence as soon as he was dealt to Indiana.
In theory, the duo of Haliburton and Siakam should be one of the best in the Eastern Conference this season.