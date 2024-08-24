NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season
8. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
The Miami Heat has suddenly become an afterthought in the Eastern Conference. After how they looked in both the regular season and playoffs last year, it's not all that shocking. But it's clear that it's hard to be excited about the Heat heading into this season. Nevertheless, if the Heat are able to become a real player in the East, it will likely be due to the excellence of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The good news for Heat fans is that there is a reasonable belief that both Jimmy and Bam could be on the verge of an enormous season.
Jimmy is entering the final year of his contract and will be playing for one more big payday in the league. It will be all hands on deck and full-go for Jimmy this season. That will likely point to a huge year from him. Similarly, Bam will be building off the momentum and confidence he was able to build during his time with Team USA Basketball this past summer.
If those two variables boom together, it could help the Heat this season. We could very well see the best of Jimmy and Bam this season. And the best versions of Jimmy and Bam do help create one of the best duos in the league.