NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season
6. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks
With how they looked en route to the NBA Finals, it's hard not to place Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving high on this list. I feel as if No. 6 is the right spot for the Dallas Mavericks' duo. Luka is still rising as a player at just 25 years old and even though Kyrie is going to be 33 years old by the time the NBA Playoffs this season, he's found a resurgence during his time in Dallas. Together, Luka and Kyrie help create one of the best offensive duos in the league. It may not be the most complete duo because of how much they leave to be desired on the defensive end of the floor, but they have the ability to be so good on the offensive end that their defense doesn't even matter.
If Luka and Kyrie can pick up where they left off this past season, the Mavs are going to emerge as a real contender in the Western Conference once again - especially after the addition of Klay Thompson in free agency.
However, that's truly the big question for the Mavs heading into the start of this season - how good will the duo of Kyrie and Luka be?