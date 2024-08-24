NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season
5. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Even though the Denver Nuggets were subjected to a disappointing playoff exit last year in which they fell at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on their home floor, this is a team that features one of the most dynamic duos in the league. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic broke onto the scene a few years ago and won their first championship in Denver a couple of seasons ago. Now, the duo will be trying to get back up off the canvas and attempt to emerge as a championship contender this season.
That could prove to be the ultimate test in determining how talented and special this duo can be. Both Murray and Jokic are still relatively young and have plenty of prime years left in their career. This is naturally going to be an important seen for their futures.
If Murray and Jokic are going to emerge as a long-term duo in the league, we're going to have to see something extremely special from them this season in Denver.