NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season
4. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Coming off one of the most dominating performances en route to an NBA championship, the Boston Celtics should feel strongly about themselves heading into the 2024–25 NBA season. One big reason why is that both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are coming off amazing seasons in which they were able to earn their first NBA championship of their careers. With that monkey off their backs, you can assume that Tatum and Brown are going to play even more freely during this upcoming season. And that could point to even better years from this tandem.
The scary part about the Tatum and Brown duo is that they could very much still be getting better. Still in their 20s, Tatum and Brown are in the prime years of their career and are going to fuel what will likely be another dominating season for the Celtics.
Even though Tatum and Brown aren't considered the premier duo in the NBA, it's hard to deny that from a talent perspective, they do represent one of the best 1-2 punches in the Eastern Conference.