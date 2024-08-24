NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season
3. Paul George and Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers took the league by storm this past summer after completely re-tooling their roster around Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. The Sixers entered the offseason with the priority of significantly upgrading their roster, and that's exactly what they managed to do. Opening the offseason with a bang, the Sixers managed to pry Paul George away from the LA Clippers in free agency.
After the acquisition of PG, the Sixers now have one of the best duos the NBA has to offer. Even though they have yet to play a minute together on the Sixers, PG and Embiid are going to naturally emerge as one of the best duos in the league. They have a strong argument to make that they are the best in the Eastern Conference.
If both PG and Embiid can remain healthy this season, there's no question that the Sixers are going to emerge as one of the favorites to win the East this season. Whether the Sixers have enough depth and talent to overtake a team like the Boston Celtics remains to be seen. But if there is one team that is that has put themselves in a good position to do so, it's the Sixers. And one of the big reasons why is the fact that PG and Embiid are leading the way.