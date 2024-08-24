NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season
20. Dejounte Murray and Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
In what is one of the NBA's newest duos in the league, the New Orleans Pelicans will feature Dejounte Murray and Zion Williamson this season. With the uncertainty revolving around Brandon Ingram heading into the start of the season, I thought it was safe to include Murray and Zion as the Pelicans' primary duo heading into this year. On paper, this seems like a duo that could be a problem in the Western Conference - especially considering how deep this New Orleans roster is.
If Murray and Zion can remain healthy and hit the ground running this season, the Pelicans could have one of the most underrated tandems in the Western Conference this season. Even though the Murray experiment didn't exactly pan out in Atlanta, a fresh start should do him good at this point in his career.
Playing next to Zion will also help tremendously as he looks to turn a page on his career. There should be plenty of excitement in New Orleans as they prepare for a new era for the franchise.