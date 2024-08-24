NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season
2. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
On paper, the Phoenix Suns should be a whole lot better than they showed last season. Flaming out in the first round of the NBA playoffs at the hands of the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves was admittedly not an ideal showing from the team. Especially considering it was the first full season with Kevin Durant on the roster. Nevertheless, from a talent perspective, it's hard to argue against the 1-2 punch of KD and Devin Booker.
When these two uniquely offensively talented players are playing at their best, there's not much that can stand in the way of their arsenal. If KD and Booker can continue to find their rhythm while playing together this season, the Suns should be much improved - especially considering they were also able to upgrade the supporting cast around them.
In a vacuum, though, KD and Booker are one of the deadliest tandems the NBA has to offer heading into the 2024–25 season. Whether they will live up to those expectations is an entirely different question that I'm not sure we have the answer to just yet.