NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season
1. LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
As shocking as it may be to see LeBron James and Anthony Davis still atop a list of the most dynamic duos in the league at this point in their careers, it's also not. Sure, LeBron may about to turn 40 years old, but if his Olympic run to Gold with Team USA Basketball was any indication, it's that he still has much left in the tank. If both are healthy this season, the duo of LeBron and AD has to be considered among the best in the league.
When AD is healthy, and we have to take that into assumption on a list like this, he is probably the second-best big in the NBA. At this point, I'd still consider Nikola Jokic the better overall big man, but AD is certainly a close second. Together, LeBron and AD have never been the issue for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The team has left much to be desired in recent years because of the supporting cast around LeBron and AD. For now, the duo of LeBron and AD has to be considered one of the best duos in the league until either of them truly begins to fall off significantly.