NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season
19. Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Because of how individually great he is, it would've been odd not to have Victor Wembanyama somewhere on this list. Even though this may seem a bit low for many, not having a clear designated running mate is the biggest reason why Wemby checks in at No. 19. At least for now, I suppose his running mate has to be Devin Vassell. An emerging player who will likely be the second-leading scorer on the team this season, Vassell could be a strong No. 2 for the Spurs this season - especially if he continues to improve as a player.
Is there a chance that the Spurs can go out and trade for a more established supporting star at some point in the next calendar year? Absolutely. But even if they don't, the duo of Vassell and Wemby could emerge as a dark horse threat in the Western Conference this season.
There may not be much expectation when it comes to the Spurs this year, but that could end up being a big mistake. San Antonio could make a big jump in the standings this season; the tandem of Wemby and Vassell would be a big reason why.