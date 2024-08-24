NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season
18. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
As one of the younger duos on this list, we saw a potential glimpse into the future of the league with how impressive Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner were this past season. The young duo helped the Orlando Magic make a return to the NBA Playoffs and they nearly pulled off the first-round upset over the Cleveland Cavaliers. As this team continues to grow alongside their dynamic duo, Banchero and Wagner are only going to get more and more hype. Whether they can handle it will be the ultimate question for this young duo moving forward.
Banchero is about to enter his third season in the NBA and this is generally when we see the bigger jumps in development of young players. The fact that we haven't seen the best of Banchero yet should be a scary sight for the rest of the league.
Wagner appears to be a more than capable supporting star and his life is only going to get so much easier as Banchero continues to improve and embrace the role of the team's No. 1 option. Banchero and Wagner are in a position where they're going to terrorize the league for a very long time.