NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season
17. De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
After taking a bit of a step back this season, the pressure on the shoulders of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis is only going to rise. They're the two best teams on the roster and seemingly are the straw that stirs this team's offense. If the Kings are going to be able to bounce back this year, it will likely be while leaning on Fox and Sabonis as a duo. Fox and Sabonis are clearly still in the prime years of their career and could be ready to take the next step forward as a duo.
The question is, can both be consistent enough this season to do so? On paper, the numbers for both Fox and Sabonis look good. But translating their skill set in a way where it will have an impact on the rest of the team (in a positive way) will be the goal for this duo this season.
Fox and Sabonis don't get the universal love that they probably deserve after resurrecting the Kings franchise. Hopefully, they'll continue to grow as a duo in a way that helps demand such credit.