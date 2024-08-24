NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season
16. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
Even though both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green may quickly be approaching the final years of their illustrious careers, they certainly still deserve a spot on this list. Without much certainty in Golden State aside from Curry, it was difficult to find a legit No. 2 option for the Warriors. Even then, I'm not sure Draymond is even going to be considered the No. 2 for the team. However, there's a good chance he ends up being the second-most consistent player for the team this season.
The Warriors know what they're going to get from Draymond. They know what they're going to get from Curry. Together, they are going to be the primary reason the Warriors will even have a shot to make the NBA Playoffs this season. Curry is going to do his thing on the offensive end of the floor and Draymond remains one of the most versatile defenders in all the league.
I'm not sure how many more years Curry and Draymond have together but there's no question they deserve honors as one of the best duos in the league still to today.