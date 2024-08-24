NBA: Power Ranking the top 21 most electric duos heading into the 2024-25 season
13. James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
It's admittedly difficult to project just how good the LA Clippers will be this season. Even though they did lose Paul George in free agency after he decided to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, all isn't lost for the Clippers. They still managed to re-sign James Harden, and the hope is that Kawhi Leonard will start the season healthy. And that's going to be the big question for LA this season. Can they remain healthy? If they can, Harden and Kawhi should be one of the best duos in the league. But that's not a given considering their injury history.
Because of that, it's hard to put Harden and Kawhi as a duo much higher than they are at the moment. Both are aging stars with a vast injury history. That's generally not a good formula for success in the NBA.
But if they are healthy, Harden and Kawhi could be an unlikely duo. I'm not sure if they have a strong enough supporting cast to make waves in the Western Conference, but they could emerge as a dangerous dark horse.