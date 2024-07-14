NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
20. New Orleans Pelicans
Key offseason moves: Acquired Dejounte Murray; drafted Yves Missi
It'd be premature to say that the New Orleans Pelicans are done making offseason moves, especially considering there is a growing belief that Brandon Ingram has played his final game with the franchise. But even if they are done making moves, this is a team that has improved this summer. Acquiring Dejoute Murray from the Atlanta Hawks could end up being one of the most underrated moves of the summer. He should be a great fit next to Zion Williamson and will give the Pelicans the flexibility and confidence if they want to trade C.J. McCollum closer to the NBA Trade Deadline.
And if they do end up finding a happy medium with Ingram, the Pelicans can be really, really good next season. That may be a pipe dream way of thinking heading into the next phase of the offseason, but you never know.
In moving on from Jonas Valanciunas, the Pelicans also drafted a developmental project in Yves Missi at the center position. It's still a wait-and-see approach for the Pelicans, but they certainly carry some dark horse potential on their roster.