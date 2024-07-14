NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
19. Houston Rockets
Key offseason moves: Drafted Reed Sheppard
In what could be considered somewhat of a surprise, the Houston Rockets have been fairly quiet this offseason. In the weeks leading up to the start of the offseason, many believed that the Rockets were going to be one of the most active teams this summer. While they may have explored some bold moves, nothing materialized for the Rockets. Instead of trading the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Rockets took Reed Sheppard, a two-way guard who is likely to be an immediate contributor to the team.
The big question for the Rockets heading the season is whether they're in a position to take another step forward in the Western Conference. Right now, that's impossible to answer one way or another. Quite frankly, the Rockets' chances of competing for a playoff spot in the West will likely hinge on Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.
If Green and Sengun are able to take another step forward in their progression, the Rockets are a team that could emerge as a dark horse to snag one of the NBA Play-In Tournament spots.