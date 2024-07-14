NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
17. LA Clippers
Key offseason moves: Re-signed James Harden; let Paul George walk; signed Derrick Jones
The LA Clippers completely retooled their roster this offseason. Letting Paul George walk in free agency, eventually finding his way to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Clippers did their best to quickly field a competitive team by signing Derrick Jones Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., Nicolas Batum, and others. Even though the Clippers did their best to retool their roster, this is still a team that has some big question marks. And considering their contention status heavily hinges on the health of James Harden, who was recently re-signed this offseason, and Kawhi Leonard is not great.
If they can remain healthy, the Clippers will be good. Not great. They'll be a playoff team, not a contender. Interestingly enough, that's been the story of the Clippers for the better part of the last two decades. Unless they're able to make a bold mid-season move, LA's future isn't very bright.
And if this season doesn't pan out as perhaps the ownership is hoping for, a complete rebuild can't entirely be on the table heading into next offseason.