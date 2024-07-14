NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
16. Miami Heat
Key offseason moves: Signed Alec Burks
With the lack of moves that the Miami Heat made this offseason, it's hard to imagine how they're going to emerge as an improved team in the Eastern Conference next season. Sure, the Heat were decimated by injuries last season but I can't envision that's the only reason why they took such a big step back in the postseason. Even if they were completely healthy, I have a hard time believing they were going to be able to keep pace with the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
And if they think by adding Alec Burks, they're loading up to make a move up the East standings this upcoming season, they have another thing coming. I believe there's a good chance the Heat ends up taking another step back before it gets better. The Heat will tell you they're waiting for a star player to hit the trade block to make a move, but we all know they don't have much wiggle room.
Next summer could be the offseason when Miami comes to its senses as they will finally have the flexibility to pivot away from the Jimmy Butler build.