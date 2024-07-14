NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
15. Sacramento Kings
Key offseason moves: Acquired DeMar DeRozan; drafted Devin Carter; re-signed Malik Monk
As one of the teams that needed to improve their roster heading into the offseason, there's an argument to be made that the Sacramento Kings have had one of the most successful offseasons. Not only were the Kings able to re-sign Malik Monk but also added even more depth to the backcourt with the selection of Devin Carter in the 2024 NBA Draft. Even though there's a chance he may miss the start of the season, he could emerge as a contributor for the team sooner rather than later.
But on top of both of those great moves, the Kings also acquired DeMar DeRozan via sign and trade from the Chicago Bulls. In terms of overall talent, it's hard to argue against the fact that the Kings upgraded their roster. How well DeRozan will fit on the team remains to be seen, but they'll have a shot to be better.
The Kings should be a playoff team this season and if they don't, they could have some big-picture questions to answer heading into next summer.