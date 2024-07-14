NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
13. Memphis Grizzlies
Key offseason moves: Drafted Zach Edey
At least to me, the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the most intriguing teams in the Western Conference. Even though they didn't make a ton of additions during the offseason, they're a team that SHOULD be better merely based on the return of health. Ja Morant only played a handful of games for the Grizzlies this past season, and it showed. My question is whether Morant will be able to turn it on automatically when he makes a return to the lineup. That's far from a certainty and will be easier said than done.
The Grizzlies did take the gamble in drafting Zach Edey with their top 10 pick and he seems like an ideal fit in the frontcourt as a defensive anchor next to Jaren Jackson Jr. How much he plays and how easily he is able to translate to the NBA speed and quickness remains to be seen. But you can't teach his size.
On paper, the Grizzlies should be better. But they're clearly another team we have to take the wait-and-see approach heading into the first month of the regular season.