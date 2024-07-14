NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
12. Phoenix Suns
Key offseason moves: Drafted Ryan Dunn; signed Monte Morris
The Phoenix Suns didn't make huge additions to their roster this offseason; they couldn't because of their lack of financial flexibility. However, I still believe there's a good chance that the Suns end up being improved compared to the team they were last season. With a full season under their belts, there will be no excuses for the Suns this time around. If they can't make it work this season, it could be time for a change. Sure, they can blame injuries but at this point, that's somewhat of a cop-out for a team as talented as Phoenix.
Looking back at last season, the Suns were one of the most disappointing teams in the Western Conference. They looked completely disjointed in the playoffs and seemed relieved when their season ended at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
When it comes to the Suns, I feel like we're going to know early on if they're going to be good or not. Through the first month of the season, we're going to have a good idea of what to expect from the team this season.