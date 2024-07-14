NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
29. Washington Wizards
Key offseason moves: Drafted Alex Sarr; signed Saddiq Bey
The Washington Wizards have quietly made some strong changes to their team this offseason. Beginning with the selection of Alex Sarr with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Wizards are likely going to be improved this upcoming season. How much they'll improve will certainly depend on how ready Sarr is to carry an NBA team. That's an unfair expectation to place upon him, so that's the biggest reason why it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Washington near the bottom of the standings once again this year.
In addition to selecting Sarr in the NBA Draft, the Wizards made another strong move by signing Saddiq Bey in free agency. Even though there's a chance he could miss the start of the season as he continues to recover from a knee injury, there's a chance he will emerge as a key part of this team's build moving forward.
The Wizards are certainly moving in the right direction but they likely will still need an offseason or two to make a big move up the Eastern Conference standings. A solid foundation is forming in Washington, however.