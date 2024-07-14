NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
11. Orlando Magic
Key offseason moves: Signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; drafted Tristan da Silva
Heading into the NBA offseason, many believed that the Orlando Magic was going to be aggressive in their pursuits for upgrading their roster. And that's exactly what we saw early on in the offseason from the franchise. To start things off, the Magic made a solid selection at the 2024 NBA Draft, taking Tristan da Silva with their late first-round pick. They continued that momentum by signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope away from the Denver Nuggets in free agency. Considering what the Magic needed heading into the offseason, KCP does check a lot of their boxes.
Looking at how the Magic approached the offseason, it's hard to criticize or be disappointed by any of their moves. They could still make another move or two if they wanted via trade but even if they stand pat, the Magic are improved heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Finishing as a top 4 team in the Eastern Conference isn't entirely off the table for the team. And if their young players continue to take steps forward in their game, the sky is the limit for this young squad.