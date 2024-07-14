NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
10. Indiana Pacers
Key offseason moves: Signed James Wiseman; drafted Johnny Furphy
Coming off a somewhat surprising run to the Eastern Conference finals, the Indiana Pacers should feel good about where they sit in the East hierarchy. Even though the Pacers didn't make a huge addition to their roster this offseason, it's hard to sit here and not consider them a threat to finish as one of the top four teams in the East of the season. But what we truly need to watch out for is how this team is going to take a step forward even after not making a big addition. The hope is that Tyrese Haliburton looks a bit healthier this season than he did toward the end of last year and that Bennedict Mathurin will emerge as somewhat of a missing piece for the team.
It wasn't surprising to see the Pacers add to their frontcourt with the addition of James Wiseman and another developing wing prospect in Johnny Furphy. However, it would be foolish to expect either of those players to make huge contributions this season.
The Pacers should be considered a contender in the East. Whether teams are willing to believe it or not, they're going to be a handful once again this upcoming season.