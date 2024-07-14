NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
9. Cleveland Cavaliers
Key offseason moves: Drafted Jaylon Tyson
Heading into the start of the NBA offseason, all eyes were on the Cleveland Cavaliers and whether they would be able to lock up Donovan Mitchell to a long-term contract extension. Even though it took a bit longer than perhaps Cavs fans would have liked, Cleveland accomplished just that this offseason. The Cavs haven't made many changes to the roster since the end of the season, but they did lock up Mitchell for the foreseeable future. That alone has to be considered a win for the team this summer.
Now, as they look to improve their roster, the Cavs do have some flexibility. With a talented young roster, if the Cavs wanted, they could shake up their supporting cast around Mitchell. Right now, it doesn't seem as if that is a path the Cavs are going to take but one that could still be an option for them heading into the start of the season and into the NBA Trade Deadline.
On paper, the Cavs should be a really good team in the Eastern Conference this season. Whether they will be in a position where they can contend likely falls on the shoulders of the continued development of Evan Mobley.