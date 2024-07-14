NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
8. Milwaukee Bucks
Key offseason moves: Signed Delon Wright and Taurean Prince
After back-to-back forgetful showings in the NBA playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks are at a bit of a crossroads at the moment. Even though it's unlikely that the Bucks are going to make a big move or change to the roster before the start of the 2024–25 NBA season, this is a team that has plenty of pressure on its shoulders heading into the next year. If Milwaukee continues to disappoint and fall short of expectations for a third-straight season, including a second with Damian Lillard, there are likely some big changes coming next offseason.
This is kind of a do-or-die year for the Bucks and a lot of their future is going to depend on what they are able to accomplish this season. With one year under his belt, there are no more excuses for Lillard, and if Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to continue to commit long-term to the Bucks, he has to believe in the team's long-term vision.
Right now, because of their recent failures, that has to be considered a difficult thing for Giannis to do. It may be a bit overblown, but the Bucks have been one of the biggest disappointments in the league since winning the NBA Title in 2021.