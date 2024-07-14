NBA Power Rankings: A new NBA hierarchy arises after the draft and free agency
7. Denver Nuggets
Key offseason moves: Signed Dario Saric; drafted DaRon Holmes II
At one point last season, it seemed like almost a foregone conclusion that the Denver Nuggets were going to, at the very least, make the NBA Finals. However, that didn't end up panning out as they were shockingly upset by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals. But not all is lost for the Nuggets as their championship window is still very much open. The big question for Denver heading into next season is whether they'll be able to replace the loss of Kentavius Caldwell-Pope on both ends of the floor.
Even though he didn't get much credit or recognition for his contributions over the last couple of seasons in Denver, there's no question that the Nuggets are going to miss KCP in their lineup. And without much flexibility, there was not much the Nuggets could do to replace him in free agency or via trade.
The hope for Denver has to be that their internal development is good enough and they will not miss that much of a beat without KCP. However, I do believe because of his loss, the Nuggets are going to take a bit of a step back this season.